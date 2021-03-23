Write A Novel Fast: The No-Excuses Method

Differentiate your characters: decide who wants what (and why he’ll never get it)

The key to the “no excuses” process is to connect with a character. Your title has given you a character. By the time you’ve written a few paragraphs, you’ll have another character.

Keep writing, and aim to differentiate your characters. Let’s say you’re writing a mystery. You have a sleuth who’s an aging alcoholic; a detective who’s avoiding his AA meetings. His partner is young, strait-laced, Armani-wearing.

Making your characters different introduces conflict—and fiction is all conflict, all the time. You need major conflicts, and minor ones too. Never make things easy for your characters.

In your first few scenes, you’re exploring your characters. A story will come to you. Create a goal for your major character which he’s unlikely to achieve. You want to make life as difficult as you can for your main character.