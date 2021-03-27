Angela Booth

Write A Series: 3 Fiction Writing Tips To Get Inspired

Write a series: start anywhere you like

If you intend writing a series which follows the exploits of a single character, you don’t need to start at the character’s beginning, so to speak.

If you’re at all like me, you’ll find it a challenge create a series character cold. I’ll do it when I’m ghostwriting, but I prefer to let characters grow organically, from works in progress, or from novels I’ve already published (as C.S. Forester did, see below.) A couple of my series’ characters have developed from short stories.

Let’s look at some tips on how to get inspired to write a series.

1. Write a series: perhaps you’ve already started

You may already have written the first novel (or short story) in your series.

Many bestselling series which are focused on a single character “grow” as the the character grows. However, you don’t need to write chronologically.

For example, bestselling author C.S. Forester published the novel The Happy Return, in which his naval hero Horatio Hornblower is already in command of a ship, in 1937. Forester didn’t publish the start of Hornblower’s naval career until 1950, with Mr. Midshipman Hornblower.

