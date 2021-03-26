Writer's Block: Fix It

Write an email message to yourself about your writer’s block

Subconsciously, you know what’s causing your block. Write yourself a letter about your writer’s block. You may find that the reason for your block comes out in the letter. Perhaps it’s something trivial: you’re angry because you haven’t been promoted, or someone made you a promise and didn’t keep it.

Anger at someone or something often causes writer’s block. If this is the case, becoming conscious of what’s troubling you is often enough to release the block.

Even if you have no idea why you’re blocked, writing a message will release negativity. You’ll feel lighter—you may even start writing again.