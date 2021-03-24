Writing Fiction: 4 Ways To Inspire Readers And Sell

You’re writing fiction and you’re bored. You wonder whether you should trash the novel and write something else.

Before you do that, consider this: to entertain readers, you must entertain yourself first.

Start by daydreaming.

Writing fiction: forget the words, daydream

To write great stories, you need to get on familiar terms with your own emotions, the emotions of those around you, and of course — your characters’ emotions.

Do that, and your writing will win readers because they empathize and identify with your characters.

Let’s look at some ways you can trigger your imagination, so that you inspire your readers and sell.