Writing Fiction: Write Easy Outlines Which Sell Your Ebook

Writing fiction from the end: start with your blurb (book description) so that you can publish faster

I met a friend for lunch last week. Since I hadn’t seen her over the holiday period, I was eager to know what was happening with her novel. She’s new to self-publishing.

“I’m stuck on the blurb. I’ve been putting it off so much that I’m really frustrated,” she said.

So I shared a trick with her which not only makes it easy to outline your fiction, but also eliminates this type of procrastination.

“Write your blurb first,” I suggested. (Your blurb is your ebook’s description, which appears on the product page on Amazon.)