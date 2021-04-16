B2B Content: 2 Tips To Make It Interesting, Useful, And Reader-Worthy

No matter what the topic, someone needs that content. As content creators, it’s up to us to make it interesting, initially, for ourselves.

If the content bores us, we can fix it.

Here’s how. To make content interesting, become interested in the topic.

Try putting yourself into the readers’ situation. If you wanted to know more about X, what would you want to know? Why would you want the information?

That said, there’s a BIG challenge. If we don’t understand an industry, we need to realize it will take more work to get an initial grounding in it. Factor this research phase into your quote for the client. Sometimes, it’s just too much effort; offer advice to the client to help him to find someone who knows the industry.

OK, with that out of the way, let’s look at B2B content.