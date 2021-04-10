Blog Content: 4 Simple Ways To Find Blogging Ideas

Curiosity will motivate you: follow your interests

What are you curious about? Curiosity is a powerful motivator. Get curious. Explore—offline, as well as online.

Be aware however that while it’s great to be curious, set limits. And of course, don’t forget what you’re supposed to be doing, which is finding blog post ideas.

4. Advertising: who’s selling what in your industry?

Who’s advertising what in your industry? Why? Check the advertisers’ sites for their press releases to find new stories you can cover on your blog.