Book Journaling: Make Writing Easier And More Fun

Before I started journaling each book, I had problems finishing what I’d started. Usually I got somewhere around chapter three — and stopped. The plot had become boring. The characters were irritating.

Then I read an article about Sue Grafton, who said:

“I write a journal for each of the novels. I usually keep the journals about 50 pages long, and create as many as I need.”

That struck me as a brilliant idea. I’ve been journaling each book, and not only do I finish the books, the writing goes more smoothly too.