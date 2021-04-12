Book Marketing On Pinterest: 4 Tips To Sell Your Books

One author was adamant: social media, she said, is a waste of time if you want to sell books. “You need to advertise,” she said. “Big authors and publishers spend thousands every month.”

However, the authors who’d used social media for a while, said that they did sell more books when they used social media.

I liked this author’s comment: “Nothing works all the time. I’ve wasted a lot of money on advertising and I’m sure I’ve wasted a lot of time on social media too.”

She’s right. Nothing works all the time. Nor does it work equally well for everyone.

As a marketer, I know that marketing is all about the touchpoints. (Touchpoints are contacts or interactions.) The more often a reader sees your name, or the title of your book, the more likely it is that he’ll look further… In this case, familiarity breeds interest.