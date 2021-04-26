Book Marketing Research: Sell More Books, Starting Today

Something of which to be aware: marketing is all-encompassing. Promotion (what most people mean when they talk about “marketing”) is just a part of marketing.

Marketing also includes: assessing your books regularly (do the covers and blurbs appeal to your audience?); your books’ prices (it is time to switch to KDP Select?); your books’ availability on various retailers, as well as their formats (should you consider audio?)

Without book marketing research, you’re in the dark, and your promotions will be much less effective than they could be.

Book marketing: focus on minutes, rather than hours

When I’m coaching self-publishing authors in book marketing, I encourage them to experiment and discover short activities they enjoy.

If an author enjoys reading, so we might look at ways in which he could combine book marketing with his reading.