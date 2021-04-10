Bored? 2 Quick Writing Tips You Can Use Today

“I’m bored with content marketing,” the self-publishing author confessed. “I need some better ideas.”

Everyone gets bored, me included, but if you’re running a small business, you need to market. In a sense, marketing is easier for writers and authors; writing and developing ideas is what we do.

In another sense, I completely understand this author. After a few hours of writing, the last thing you want to do is write more.

So how do you get a fresh burst of excitement and energy?

Content marketing: get fresh ideas

A fresh idea inspires you, and inspiration delivers energy, even when you’re bored.