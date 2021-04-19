Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« B2B Content: 2 Tips To Make It Interesting, Useful, And Reader-Worthy | Main | Write Fiction: 3 Tips To Create Page-Turning Suspense »

Freelance Career: 2 Essential Tips You Can Use Today

If you can write a coherent email message, you’ll do well. The demand for freelance writers has never been higher than it is today. And competent writers have never been more needed. Much of the content on the web is uninspiring, to say the least.

Diligence and persistence will help you to build an amazing career, with endless opportunities.

Of course there are pitfalls. I coach and advise many writers. One of the biggest challenges is a writer’s self-doubt. This invasive and insidious tendency poisons your career. Few writers recognize it as SELF-doubt… It’s self-inflicted and masked by anxiety and over-thinking, which engender procrastination.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on April 19, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts