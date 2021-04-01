NaNoWriMo: How Important Is Setting In Your Novel?

Readers read for the story, they want to know what happens next

How to avoid writing descriptions of settings that readers skip? Let’s say you’ve recently visited a wonderful location: Hever Castle in Kent, England. Anne Boleyn spent some years of her childhood there. You had a wonderful time, and because you’re writing a mystery novel, you want to include a description of the castle and gardens. You could, of course, but why not consider putting the action front and center, rather than descriptions?

If you were writing a mystery for example, your sleuth could find a corpse, or a clue, in the yew maze at Hever Castle.