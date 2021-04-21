Discover how to write serial fiction (a serial isn’t a longish novel)

Authors publish serials with varying degrees of success. A less experienced author simply chops up a novel into parts, then publishes the parts. This exercise is rarely successful.

Savvy authors know that while their serial has an overarching plot, each episode also needs to be a satisfying read on its own, even if it does conclude with a cliffhanger.

Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks is a master class in writing serial fiction. It’s structured as a four week program. Each week has exercises.

You can take longer than four weeks to complete the program, or you can zoom through it. Either way, when you’ve completed the class you’ll be well on the way to publishing and promoting your own serials.