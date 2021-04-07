Angela Booth

Plotting Fiction: The Inciting Incident (no turning back)

The inciting incident — there’s no turning back

When you’re writing fiction, the inciting incident sets the stage for the story question. It’s a plot twist: after the twist, there’s no turning back. In a novel, this twist happens after the Setup phase of your novel; around the 25% point.

In Bob’s story, the inciting incident occurs when he takes the money to his wife’s oncologist and pays for his wife’s treatment.

The money’s gone; Bob’s in trouble.

The big difference between a novel and novella: establish the story question early

Let’s say you’re writing a novella of 20,000 words. Would you plan your first plot twist at 5,000 words? (The 25% mark is the end of the Setup phase.)

You could do.

However, I suggest you don’t. The sooner you create the inciting incident and the story question, the better. Reader-curiosity is your biggest weapon: use it.

