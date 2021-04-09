Social Media Marketing Services

No excuses. You must market on social media

Yes, I know… It’s HARD, because it takes time. And energy.

For me, too.

An example. I established my Twitter profile, @angee, in the internet dark ages… Well, in April 2007. That’s a LONG time ago in internet years. My primary Pinterest profile is a little younger, but it has 7K followers… Big yawn, right, who cares?

Well, I don’t care either.

Despite the fact that I spend time on social media. Time I often consider an indulgence, frankly. Because I want results, just as you do.

Here’s the thing.

It’s all about the touch points. (A “touch point” is simply anytime someone sees your name and makes a connection of some kind, before, after, or during a sale. )