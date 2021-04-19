Angela Booth

Write Fiction: 3 Tips To Create Page-Turning Suspense

2. Delay, delay, delay! Delay in every scene

Anticipation builds suspense. You need to delay, and delay some more, to build the reader’s anticipation, and suspense. Delay revealing information which closes an open loop.

The more you can delay, without annoying the reader, the better. For example, let’s say you’re writing a thriller in which your main character’s daughter is kidnapped. The daughter’s boyfriend has disappeared. Is he involved in the kidnapping? You may decide that he isn’t, but you don’t reveal that for four chapters.

3. Opportunities: look for opportunities to add suspense

You’ll find, as I have, that when you look for ways to add suspense, it’s simple to add it in every scene.

An easy open loop, and a great way to add suspense, is to use the “ticking clock” device. You can make this a major device in your novel. In the kidnapping story for example, the kidnappers could demand a ransom — your hero has 48 hours to find the ransom money.

via peneloperedmont.com

