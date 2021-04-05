Write Short: 4 Tips To Write And Sell Short Stories And Novellas

Want to write short fiction? Short stories and novellas can be great fun to write, as well as profitable.

A word regarding short fiction and copyright. I’ve spoken to several writers who’ve sold short fiction on the freelance marketplaces, then regretted it.

When you sell your stories as to someone who pays for it on one of the marketplaces, you’re selling all the rights.

Important: when you sell “All Rights” in a story, then once the money’s paid, the story is no longer yours, in any way or form. It’s gone. It’s a “work done for hire.” You can’t use any of the characters or situations in any work going forward.

The “rights” factor is the big reason that I’m all for self-publishing your fiction, rather than selling it to websites, magazines, or on one of the marketplaces. You never know when one idea will spark another one… A single character in a 1,000 word short story could become the hero of a major series. (If you retain the rights in your writing.)