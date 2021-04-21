Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write Fiction: 3 Tips To Create Page-Turning Suspense | Main | Plan, Write, And Publish Serial Fiction In Four Weeks »

Write Your Novel: 2 Success Tips For Series

You’ve written a novel. You can’t stop thinking about one of the characters. Or perhaps readers tell you that they want to know more about a character.

You feel that the character has potential, and you’re wondering whether you should create a series featuring this character.

Vital: Ask yourself whether you enjoy the character.

A popular author once told me that she hated the main character of one of her series so much that she returned her advance to the publisher, rather than write the next novel. “I couldn’t face it. Every time I thought about him I felt physically ill.”

Let’s look at the tips.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on April 21, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts