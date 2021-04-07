Angela Booth

Your Short Fiction Formula: The Easiest-Ever Writing Process (Workshop)

Self-publishing sales: are yours dwindling?

Are you happy with your self-publishing sales? Many authors struggle. The cost of advertising is high: they lose money.

The answer? Savvy authors use short fiction (short stories and novellas) to generate sales and income quickly.

A short story of 5,000 words can make more money than a 60,000 word novel.

In addition to sales, a short story or novella provides an excellent introduction to your books—and to you as an author. The more short stories you write, the more readers you gain.

Are you a new author, who’s wondering if self-publishing is worth it?

In a word, yes. It is.

There’s a learning curve, naturally, especially if you’re attempting fiction.

You can shorten the learning process considerably if you start by writing and publishing short stories, rather than publishing a novel. The skills and confidence you develop will make writing your first novel a pleasure, instead of torture.

An aside: try writing fiction, even if you’re a new author. Here’s why: fiction outsells nonfiction on the Kindle Store by a factor of 6 to 1.

Comments

