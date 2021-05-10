Avoid Decision Fatigue: 3 Ways To Conserve Energy And Get More Done

It turns out that making decisions is tiring. The classic signs of decision fatigue include procrastination and avoidance.

Rather than assuming that we’re being lazy, or indecisive, we may be spending our limited willpower and energy on the wrong things. Who knew that we commonly make thousands of decisions each day?

This article on decision fatigue suggests:

In many ways, your brain is like a courtroom. Every decision requires time and energy. If you aren’t careful, you can backlog the judge and jury with frivolous cases—when to eat, what to wear, and what to do.

Even the simplest decisions you make every day can exhaust you. Decisions like: