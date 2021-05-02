Be Brave And Write Your Book: 5 Tips

1. You’ll write when you’re ready: be patient with yourself

I started writing around 15 years ago, very much the dilettante. Writing a book would be fun, I thought. When it stopped being fun, and turned out to be hard, I quit.

Of course, I started writing again a month, or a year or two later. I was happier writing than not-writing.

Whenever I stopped writing, I was very down on myself. That was a mistake. I stopped writing because I wasn’t ready. When I was finally ready, I knew it. All my previous bad experiences had become lessons — there were things I needed to learn, both about myself, and about writing.

So if you’re in a write-quit-and-write-again cycle, chances are that sooner or later you’ll be READY. Keep trying, and one day you’ll settle down and will find that writing is just something you do.