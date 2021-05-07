Business Blog: Do You Need A Personal Blog Too?

Ted’s primary goal is to create a successful business. He’s setting up a new content/ social media marketing company with several partners. His employer ran into difficulties last year, so he needed to find a new job—or create his own.

Ted’s personal blog needs a content calendar

He’s maintained his personal blog for several years and enjoys it. This blog is also bringing a side income. He’s got a following and has made deals with a couple of companies to promote their products.

I suggested that Ted create a content calendar for his personal blog. This made sense to him. He attends a couple of conventions each year. He’ll continue to cover those for his fellow hobbyists, as well as hobby-related news and products.

However, he doesn’t need to create everything himself. He can invite guest bloggers several times a month. Not only will his guests help his blog to grow, they’ll take the pressure off Ted.