Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Business Blog: Do You Need A Personal Blog Too? | Main

Can't Write? 3 Strategies To Try If You're Blocked

Write an email message to yourself about your writer’s block

Subconsciously, you know what’s causing your block. Write yourself a letter about your writer’s block. You may find that the reason for your block comes out in the letter. Perhaps it’s something trivial: you’re angry because you haven’t been promoted, or someone made you a promise and didn’t keep it.

Anger at someone or something often causes writer’s block. If this is the case, becoming conscious of what’s troubling you is often enough to release the block.

Even if you have no idea why you’re blocked, writing a message will release negativity. You’ll feel lighter—you may even start writing again.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on May 08, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts