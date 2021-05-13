Copywriting Secret: When You’re Writing Copy, Remember It

If you don’t believe your words, others won’t either.

No, this isn’t magic. Your belief in what you’re saying comes through in your words. Alternatively, it’s obvious from the words that you don’t believe in the product about which you’re writing: you’re faking it.

Occasionally one of my writing students will tell me that certain advertising copy is “cheesy”. Excellent. This means that the student picked up on the fakery. The copywriter didn’t believe his claims—and neither should you.

Unless you’re a sociopath it’s hard to tell untruths. So, copywriters want to believe their copy; it’s the only way they have a chance of doing a good job. But what if you’re writing advertising copy and you don’t believe in what you’re writing? That’s easy: you research, until you believe.