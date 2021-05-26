Fiction: Build Your Novel’s Suspense And Write A Page-Turner

Recently a writing student asked about a quick way to build suspense.

That’s an excellent question, because when you’re writing fiction creating suspense always needs to be in the back of your mind.

Lately I’ve been rereading Anthony Trollope. He’s a master of suspense. I’d forgotten that. You’d think that the long-ago politics of his Palliser novels needn’t concern us a century and a half later, but they’re still relevant. And we’re still rapidly turning pages to discover the fate of Lizzie Eustace and Glencora’s children.

So, what’s the quickest way to build suspense in your fiction?

Here it is in two words: stop explaining.