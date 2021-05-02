Angela Booth

Fiction: Plotting And The Story Question

Beginning your novella with the story question in mind

In a novel, you might spend three scenes of your first chapter establishing your main character, the setting, and his situation, before the story question lights a fire under him.

Unlike a novel however, novellas get off the mark quickly.

I like to establish the story question in the first scene — if I can do it in the first few hundred words, all the better.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re writing a mystery novella. Your main character’s desperate for money. (We’ll call him Bob.) He must find money to pay for his wife’s cancer treatment.

Bob finds a big bag of money in an abandoned car parked in the woods. He takes the money. The bad guys come after Bob: they want their money back, or he’s a dead man.

The story question is: will Bob survive?

