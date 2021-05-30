Fiction: Write It Your Way

Every novel and short story you write is different. The only real “rule” is that you keep writing, any way you can.

Let’s look at some ways in which you can do it YOUR way.

1. Plot or not? Decide what your main character WANTS

I’m fond of saying that a plot is what your characters DO. That said, while they’re doing stuff, they need to have a reason for doing it: they need a goal. Once your main character has achieved his goal (or failed to achieve it) your book is DONE.

So, before you get too much into the planning and writing of your novel, decide what your main character wants.