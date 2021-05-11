Freelance Writing: Build An Amazing Writing Business In 2021

Remember the D word (discipline)

Sadly, the word discipline is out of fashion. Without it however, we can’t get anything done.

Disciple isn’t scary. Here’s all you need to do: discipline yourself sit at your desk every day and open your computer.

When you sit at your computer, you’ve taken a small action which breaks inertia. Although it doesn’t sound like much, it’s a powerful step.

My favorite “discipline” tip: tell yourself you enjoy your business. After all, what’s not to enjoy? You have a wonderful business: you’re in charge and you work the hours you please…

This attitude is your mindset. Clients respond to your enthusiasm and positive outlook. When you have confidence, so do they.