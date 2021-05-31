Goals: 5 Tips To Manage Your Goals

1. Start where you are: identify your obstacles

What’s making you miserable and holding you back from achievement? Obstacles can be physical — or they might be emotional or mental blocks.

Use your first “obstacles” mind map as a brain dump. Add all your obstacles: the big ones like financial problems, as well as little irritations and emotional challenges.

2. What do you want? Identify your goals

Often we rote-write our goals — we write down what we should want, rather than what we do want. Maybe “get fit” has been one of your goals for several years, but you still aren’t a regular at your local gym.

So, instead of setting goals you think you should set, look at your “obstacles” mind map. Think about what you could achieve if an obstacle were removed. For example, perhaps financial challenges make up several obstacles.