How To Write, Even If You Think You Can't: 21 Easy Exercises

Do you find writing a struggle?

I work with writing students every day who believe that they “can’t write.” And yet, they must write, for one reason or another.

My students include:

* Business people who need to write for their job: their livelihood depends on writing frequently, and well;

* A group I call my “at last” writers, who finally have time in their lives to write. They have time to write… and now they find that the words won’t come. It’s a cruel irony;

* Hobbyist writers, who’ve enjoyed writing, but are suddenly blocked. They’re disappointed, because their writing brought them joy. They have no idea how they’ll get the joy back;

* Professional writers who’re burned out. They need to write; writing is their business. However, writing’s become a stressful chore. They procrastinate. Their clients are angry. One writer signed a book contract, and by the time she got in touch with me, the deadline had long passed.