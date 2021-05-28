How To Write Your Book: 3 Ways To Get Started

In an online meeting of our writers’ group, writers reported this phenomenon. One said: “I thought I’d rewrite my NaNoWriMo novel, but I got bored. So, I decided to start a new novel. I couldn’t do it! Not an idea in my head.”

Writing a book: how to get words onto the computer screen

A veteran author suggested that the problem could be high expectations. We’re not happy with the words we write. We want them to be great words.

She says that when she sits down to write, she’s happy with anything she can get onto the screen. “I don’t care about writing well. Words are all I want. Be happy with whatever you produce.”

Here are some ways to get started writing a book.