Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« You Fiction: 5 Ways To Add Drama (And Please Readers) | Main | Fiction: Build Your Novel’s Suspense And Write A Page-Turner »

Ideas In Fiction: How To Incorporate Brilliant New Ideas

A couple of weeks back, an author asked: “is it essential to write my first draft straight through? I’ve got a couple of changes I want to make to my characters. Can I go back and make them now?”

It’s usually best to complete a first draft, then revise and edit. But what if you get compelling ideas and want to incorporate them immediately?

Perhaps you’re writing a mystery. Halfway through the novel you decide that your killer is now the housemaid, rather than the butler. Instead of continuing with the first draft, you decide that you’ll go back and rewrite from the beginning.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on May 26, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts