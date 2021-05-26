Ideas In Fiction: How To Incorporate Brilliant New Ideas

A couple of weeks back, an author asked: “is it essential to write my first draft straight through? I’ve got a couple of changes I want to make to my characters. Can I go back and make them now?”

It’s usually best to complete a first draft, then revise and edit. But what if you get compelling ideas and want to incorporate them immediately?

Perhaps you’re writing a mystery. Halfway through the novel you decide that your killer is now the housemaid, rather than the butler. Instead of continuing with the first draft, you decide that you’ll go back and rewrite from the beginning.