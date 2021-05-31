Motivation Monday: Two Writing Strategies And A Habit

If you know you pressure yourself, consider taking that pressure off and removing expectations. When I suggest this to my students, they worry that without pressure, they’ll simply avoid writing.
Two strategies and a habit may help you to become both creative and disciplined.
Motivation Monday: step by step to easier writing
Try the two strategies. They are:
- Musing (casual outlining with little lists);
- Writing without expectations, because you know that writing is a process. It’s rare you’ll write anything from go to whoa.
Combine the two strategies with the habit of creating schedules.