Write A Book Fast: 2 Simple Ways To Make Writing Easier

Whether you’re writing fiction or nonfiction, your writing process will go more smoothly if you write your blurb (book description) first.

Although you’ll rework your book’s blurb many times before your book is done, your blurb provides you with a destination before you start writing… And yes, even pantsers need a destination.

Write a book fast: start with your blurb

Begin writing your blurb with one-sentence summary: the reason readers will read your book. What does it offer? How will they benefit?

