Writing Fiction: 5 Tips To Help You To Keep Writing

Write in your book journal: 10 reasons to give up

Grab your book journal. List TEN good reasons you should give up writing fiction for good.

Push yourself if it seems hard to come up with ten reasons. You need ten. Do that now, before you read on.

Did you do it?

How do you feel now, compared to how you felt before you made your list? Something’s shifted, hasn’t it? When you corral and write your anger, despair and frustration, your fears are made concrete. You can study them. Immediately, or maybe later, you decide that you have good reasons for continuing with your fiction career.

Make your list, and read on.