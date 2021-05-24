You Fiction: 5 Ways To Add Drama (And Please Readers)

Secrets can be major. What if your main character gets fired, and is too scared to tell her young family because they’re dependent on her income? So she “goes to work” every day. What happens on payday?

Trivial secrets abound. You tell your best friend you can’t go wedding dress shopping with her because you have to take your grandmother to the doctor. Then another friend sees you at the movies, and you worry that your best friend will find out.

So give each of your characters a secret.

2. Remember that family ties can strangle you

Families provide endless opportunities for drama. Family members are closest to you, so they know everything about you. They know how to hurt you.