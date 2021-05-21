Your Writer’s Website: 2 Tips To Achieve Your Goals

Although Posterous wasn’t the first service I used that closed because someone bought it, it sticks in my mind because I believed in that network. Silly me.

Before Posterous, numerous “free” blogging services shut down, before and after Google bought Blogger. More recently, there’s cause to be doubtful about the fate of Medium.

Developing your own writer’s website can be challenging; it takes time and energy. Moreover, many of the freebie “create a one-page website” sites have shut down over the past tumultuous year.

If you feel that you need a writer’s website, the following tips may help you to create a site which delivers powerful results for you.