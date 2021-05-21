Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Master Social Media: Transform Your Business And Yourself | Main

Your Writer’s Website: 2 Tips To Achieve Your Goals

Although Posterous wasn’t the first service I used that closed because someone bought it, it sticks in my mind because I believed in that network. Silly me.

Before Posterous, numerous “free” blogging services shut down, before and after Google bought Blogger. More recently, there’s cause to be doubtful about the fate of Medium.

Developing your own writer’s website can be challenging; it takes time and energy. Moreover, many of the freebie “create a one-page website” sites have shut down over the past tumultuous year.

If you feel that you need a writer’s website, the following tips may help you to create a site which delivers powerful results for you.

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on May 21, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts