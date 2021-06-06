6 Unexpected Benefits From 20 Years Of Blogging - Copywriter Angela Booth

My theory: too many demands from others over which you have little control lead to creative stress. If you don’t realize what’s happening, you’ll suffer burnout.

My colleagues agreed. One said: “that’s why the writing I do for myself is so important. It’s for me, and it’s a creative safety valve.”

So, that’s the first benefit of blogging: it eases stress, if you’re using it as a creative outlet.

Let’s look at the benefits.

1. “Personal” content creation minimizes stress and nurtures you

If you’re creating content and blogging, creating something for yourself (blogs, self-publishing) helps you to minimize stress.

Your creative self is your “silent partner” in creativity. Whether you think of it as your subconscious mind or creative self, this inner drive baulks at compulsion. It’s happy to be creative on demand, but only if you nurture a creative niche that’s all your own.