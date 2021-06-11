Achieve Your Goals: Avoid Panic

Achieve your goals even if you fail and fail again

I mentor writers and marketers every day and know they’re well on their way to success when they’re excited by failure, rather than depressed.

They may be discouraged for a moment, but they recover quickly. They don’t linger over failure. They look on it as feedback and move on.

Let’s look at how you can achieve your goals, despite failure.

1. Freelancing? How to achieve your goals even if you “fail”

A freelance writing coaching student recently forwarded an email from her client: “We’re disappointed, not what we were expecting.”

“What do I do?” She asked when I called her.

She was in her first week of full-time freelancing.

When I read her client’s brief, I saw the problem: miscommunication. She’d delivered what she thought the client wanted: she hadn’t clarified the brief before she started writing.