Book Marketing: 4 Tips To Get Free Publicity For Your Book - Copywriter Angela Booth

Let’s state the obvious: the more people who hear about your book, the more people will buy it.

Here’s the best-ever tip to sell more books: focus on free publicity.

Newspapers and magazines are faint shadows of what they used to be. So, when looking for free publicity, focus directly on readers, as well as on influencers, such as: bloggers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, and other social media people with big followings.

Here are some tips.

1. Write at least one news release: it’s the gift that keeps on giving

Should you write and publish a news release?

You should—and more than one.