Book Marketing and Publicity Services For Authors - Copywriter Angela Booth

In today’s publishing environment, with millions of books available on Amazon’s Kindle store, as well as at other online retailers, it’s an immense challenge for authors to be noticed.

Books are published only to vanish, with few if any sales. A new author’s publishing venture, which began with confidence and high hopes, is crushed.

Publicity helps authors to become visible. It can be the first step in launching a new book. Angela believes it’s essential today.

Book publicity a vital step in marketing, and essential to sell books today

Angela says: “No author can survive today without support. Bestsellers hire marketers. They also create street teams to promote books via word of mouth. New authors don’t have the funds to do this.”