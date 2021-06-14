Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Short Fiction: 3 Tips To Plot A Short Story In 60 Seconds Or Less | Main

Content Creation For Ecommerce: 3 Practical Tips To Sell More

Harvard Business Review’s article, The New Science of Customer Emotions, provides examples of connecting emotionally with customers:

After a major bank introduced a credit card for Millennials that was designed to inspire emotional connection, use among the segment increased by 70% and new account growth rose by 40%.

You may be thinking that that’s wonderful, but you can’t afford to spend big dollars on research. You don’t have to. A quick scan of Instagram and Facebook et al can tell you a great deal about the emotional motivators driving your customers.

I like using Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as a starting point for making emotional connections in content creation.

The HBR article linked above also offers a good starting point: check out their graphic of “emotional motivators” which “significantly affect customer value across all categories studied.”

via www.angelabooth.com

Posted by on June 14, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts