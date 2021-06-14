Content Creation For Ecommerce: 3 Practical Tips To Sell More

Harvard Business Review’s article, The New Science of Customer Emotions, provides examples of connecting emotionally with customers:

After a major bank introduced a credit card for Millennials that was designed to inspire emotional connection, use among the segment increased by 70% and new account growth rose by 40%.

You may be thinking that that’s wonderful, but you can’t afford to spend big dollars on research. You don’t have to. A quick scan of Instagram and Facebook et al can tell you a great deal about the emotional motivators driving your customers.

I like using Maslow’s hierarchy of needs as a starting point for making emotional connections in content creation.

The HBR article linked above also offers a good starting point: check out their graphic of “emotional motivators” which “significantly affect customer value across all categories studied.”