Content Creation: SEO For Beginners And Latest SEO News - Copywriter Angela Booth

Before we get into content creation and SEO news, consider this BIG tip for freelance writers for writing content as well as doing SEO research. Search engine optimization is a huge and complex field. Therefore, comprehensive SEO research to write a single webpage can take hours. It’s essential to charge for this research time.

Freelancer writer? Beware… SEO takes time. Charge for your time

I’ve often worked with writers who spend three hours on SEO research for a client before writing a piece of content which took an hour. Since “research” is amorphous, they didn’t know how long their research would take, so they didn’t add research-time into their quote.

Please, to repeat because it’s important: always charge for your research time.

Pin It!

