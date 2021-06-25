Do More With Journaling - Copywriter Angela Booth

Your journal is a no-risk environment. You can write and draw anything you choose. It’s relaxing and enhances your creativity.

You may be wondering, what should I write in my journal?

The type of journal you use is up to you. You may keep several journals for various purposes, or one journal for everything.

What type of journal?

If you wish, you can create a therapeutic journal. Also called a therapy journal, this type of journal helps you to understand yourself and your motivations; it helps you to work through problems and challenges in all areas of your life.

Your therapy journal can help you to get what you want—once you know what you truly want. As I point out in The Journaling Habit: Achieve Your Goals And Change Your Life In Just Ten Minutes A Day:

… mostly we don’t know what we want. You can make a case for saying that if you knew what you wanted, you’d already have it.

Let’s look at some types of journals which might help your writing career.