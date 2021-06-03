Edit Your Novel: How To Get Started

Your story question: what is it?

Your story question is vital because:

It keeps readers reading. Readers know how important his goal is to your main character, so they want to know whether he’ll win through.

In commercial fiction, your story question is related to genre; it’s the goal of your plot.

Some examples…

• In a romance, the story question is whether your hero and heroine will have their happy ending.

• In a mystery, it’s whether your sleuth solves the mystery/ discovers the murderer.

• In a thriller, it’s whether your hero will save the world.

Identify the story question and make sure it’s on the page; it’s the central pillar of your novel.