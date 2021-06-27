Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Content Creation: SEO For Beginners And Latest SEO News - Copywriter Angela Booth | Main | Book Marketing: 4 Tips To Get Free Publicity For Your Book - Copywriter Angela Booth »

Fiction Author: 3 Easy Tips To Develop Your Characters’ Motivation

It’s much easier to write fiction when your characters are motivated

Why do your characters do what they do? One reason: they’re motivated. “Motivation” is defined as “a reason or reasons for acting or behaving in a particular way.” That’s well and good, but when you write fiction, aim to take your characters a step beyond normal motivation.

We’re all motivated for one reason or another.

Consider your own motivations. Why do you go to work? One reason might be that you need to pay your bills. It’s strong motivation, but it’s not life and death motivation. If you lose your job you can get another one.

When you motivate your characters, aim for deep motivation — give your characters strong motivation so that they’ll fight for what they want.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on June 27, 2021 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts