Inspiration: 3 Ways To Get Inspired And Write

Partner with your muse: let your muse do most of the work

Your muse (subconscious mind) takes an active part in your writing. Give her time to do her part of the work.

Try this. The next time you need to write something, jot down a few notes and a small outline. Take no more than half an hour for this. The next day, come back to the document and start writing.

You’ll find that the writing goes quickly and easily. This is because while you were busy doing other things, your muse/ creative self “worked” on the document for you.

Once you become aware of this—that your creative self takes an active part in your writing—you can make use of this knowledge by always leaving time for your creative self to work on your projects in the background, while you do other things.