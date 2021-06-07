Motivation Monday: How To Stop Overthinking And Act On Your Goals

It’s Motivation Monday. Today, we’re going to take action on our goals.

Does that sound glib? As if I had all the answers? I don’t; for years I was the queen of overthinking and general procrastination.

However, I do know what works for me and for my coaching students. At least once in every coaching program, I advise students: you’re overthinking this. Keep going!

Overthinking is a demon.

You need to exorcize it.

Motivation Monday: exorcise the overthinking demon

Overthinking ensures you go nowhere.

Imagine you’re the owner of the car of your dreams. A sleek sports car. (Or maybe a truck; your choice.)

You’re sitting in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.