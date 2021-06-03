Plotting A Fiction Series: 5 Tips To Get You Started

Plotting fiction is challenging for all authors. The thought of plotting a series can be so intimidating that it paralyzes you.

Let’s make it simple, even for pantsers. (A pantser is an author who plots by “the seat of his pants.” He eschews formal plotting, and just sits down and writes.) These tips will help you to write a series.

Plotting a must-read series of novels (even if you’re a pantser)

I’ve been watching the Greenleaf TV series on Netflix.

Here’s what struck me about watching the series: